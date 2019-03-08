Elderly woman loses £5,000 in flu jab scam

Fraudsters are attempting to scam people out of money with a flu jab scam, it has been warned.

Essex Trading Standards said it has received reports of people receiving bogus telephone calls from someone purporting to be a doctor from a local surgery.

The caller advises that your doctor's surgery has a shortage of staff and so they have an arrangement with them to offer the flu jab on their behalf - and the fee is £1.50.

The caller then asks for bank details to secure the appointment.

An elderly lady from Chelmsford lost £5,000 in the scam.

A spokesman for Essex Trading Standards said: "Please note doctors will not call you to tell you they cannot provide your flu jab and ask for money. Do not give your bank details to anyone over the phone.

"Please report any such scam calls to us via 03454 040506."