E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rise in flu prompts doctors to issue vaccine warning

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 December 2019

Top doctors have warned those at risk of catching flu to get their free vaccine over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Top doctors have warned those at risk of catching flu to get their free vaccine over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Top doctors have appealed to those most at risk of catching flu to protect themselves over Christmas after a 24% increase in cases since the start of December.

Suffolk residents could see their holiday plans turn to misery if flu levels rise as expected in late December and early January.

The medical professionals are sending the warning over the festive period, despite Suffolk being one of the best counties in the region for flu vaccinations.

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Now is the time to have the conversation about the importance of flu vaccinations.

"If your daughter, wife or sister is pregnant they need to recognise the need to protect their own health and that of their unborn baby. If you have young grandchildren, talk to their parents. Talk to older relatives and neighbours.

"Don't be shy in starting the conversation. Flu can lead to serious complications like middle ear infections in children, and pneumonia or bronchitis for those with underlying health conditions, and in some cases it can be fatal."

Suffolk is outperforming many other counties in the East of England, achieving a 64% vaccination rate across all of those most vulnerable categories - including over-65s and young children.

It is currently joint best in the East of England alongside Norfolk.

For those aged over 65, Suffolk achieved a vaccination rate of 73% - only 2% under the national target. For those under 65, the vaccination rate is 48%, 7% below the national target.

Essex is performing slightly worse, with an overall vaccination rate of 59%. For those ages over 65, the rate is 69% and for those at most risk under 65 it is 44%.

Due to delays in vaccine delivery from the manufacturer, uptake among two to three year olds is lagging behind previous seasons.

Dr Geraldine Linehan, medical director of commissioning, NHS England and NHS Improvement, said: "Whether it's missing out on your Christmas dinner, the Boxing Day match or a New Year's party, nobody wants to be laid low by flu while the festivities are in full swing. So our message is simple - the flu season is here, get your jab now. It might be the difference between a Christmas to remember, and one to forget."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall

Flooding is possible along the banks of two rivers in Suffolk - the River Deben and River Lark Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

WATCH: Bungling burglar disables CCTV - but doesn’t realise another camera is watching!

A thief who stole thousands of pounds from the Lavenham Royal British Legion club used disinfectant to cover his tracks Picture: LAVENHAM RBL

Space-loving teen with rare heart condition over the moon with NASA goody bag

Some of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Rise in flu prompts doctors to issue vaccine warning

Top doctors have warned those at risk of catching flu to get their free vaccine over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists