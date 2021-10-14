Residents anger at road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish

Published: 10:16 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM October 14, 2021

A substantial amount of rubbish has been tipped in East Bergholt - Credit: Contributed

Babergh residents have voiced their anger after fly-tipped rubbish blocked a road near East Bergholt.

One local resident posted on Facebook to say Sandpits Lane in Holton St Mary is impassable due to the rubbish.

Others described the fly-tipping as "disgusting" and "shocking".

Chairs, carboard and plastic boxes can be seen among the rubbish that was dumped in the road

Babergh District Council has been approached for a comment.