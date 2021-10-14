Residents anger at road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish
Published: 10:16 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Contributed
Babergh residents have voiced their anger after fly-tipped rubbish blocked a road near East Bergholt.
One local resident posted on Facebook to say Sandpits Lane in Holton St Mary is impassable due to the rubbish.
Others described the fly-tipping as "disgusting" and "shocking".
Chairs, carboard and plastic boxes can be seen among the rubbish that was dumped in the road
Babergh District Council has been approached for a comment.