News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Residents anger at road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:16 AM October 14, 2021    Updated: 10:20 AM October 14, 2021
A substantial amount of rubbish has been tipped in East Bergholt

A substantial amount of rubbish has been tipped in East Bergholt - Credit: Contributed

Babergh residents have voiced their anger after fly-tipped rubbish blocked a road near East Bergholt.

One local resident posted on Facebook to say Sandpits Lane in Holton St Mary is impassable due to the rubbish. 

Others described the fly-tipping as "disgusting" and "shocking".

Chairs, carboard and plastic boxes can be seen among the rubbish that was dumped in the road 

Babergh District Council has been approached for a comment. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
East Bergholt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon