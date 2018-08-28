Overcast

Shocking photos show ‘depressing’ fly-tipping outside flats

PUBLISHED: 12:55 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:55 16 November 2018

A man has shared pictures of vast fly-tipping on the pavement outside his Ipswich flat.

According to Mr Patience the mess has attracted rats and maggots Picture: ARCHANTAccording to Mr Patience the mess has attracted rats and maggots Picture: ARCHANT

The mess of mattresses and trash bags has already attracted rats and maggots, according to 28-year-old Ben Patience - whose Helen’s Street flat has become a fly-tipping hotspot.

Mr Patience contacted the borough council but claims that the mess outside Orchard House was only cleared up once before the piles of trash built up again.

The mound of thrown-away items of food and furniture has now been left to fester outside his backdoor.

Ipswich Borough Council has cleared the mess once before Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Borough Council has cleared the mess once before Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Patience said: “It makes me so angry.

“It is a really nice block of flats but it’s so depressing coming outside and seeing that. There’s no excuse for it.”

Mr Patience has lived in the flat with his friend for the past year and says that everything was fine for the first six months.

The mounds of rubbish contain bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANTThe mounds of rubbish contain bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Unfortunately, about half a year ago, piles of rubbish, a sofa, a mattress, clothes, alcohol bottles and food started to appear outside the block of flats.

According to Mr Patience the pile grows daily, as the street outside the building continues to be used as a dumping ground for trash.

“I hate it because it makes us look bad,” he said.

Sofas and discarded furniture can be seen against the Orchard House flats Picture: ARCHANTSofas and discarded furniture can be seen against the Orchard House flats Picture: ARCHANT

“The smell is pretty bad and all the residents have been complaining about it.”

Over the summer flat residents found that the piles of rubbish were causing even more issues for them.

Mr Patience said: “We had a problem with maggots.

“We’ve had maggots actually inside the building during the summer, they were everywhere.”

Bin men have refused to take the rubbish away either as it is not in the bins.

But Mr Patience says that the fly-tipping has made their lives harder as they have to drag the bins through the piles of rubbish.

Ipswich Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

This comes just days after an instance of fly-tipping came to light on Chevallier Street in the town.

A photo shared to an online social media group branded the sight: “An absolute disgrace.”

The picture showed bags of rubbish, a bin, old furniture and a mattress left on a pavement outside a Chevallier Street home.

