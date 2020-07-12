Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES (c) copyright citizenside.com

Millions of insects have gathered for their annual mating flight on what is known as Flying Ant Day - have they caused you a spot of bother while out enjoying the sun?

Flying Ant Day happens every summer - have you seen the insects in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES Flying Ant Day happens every summer - have you seen the insects in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Flying Ant Day refers to when the six-legged creatures take to the sky for their ‘nuptial flight’, where virgin queens mate with males to start new colonies.

The nuptials can last weeks but are generally at their peak for one day, meaning you don’t have to worry about this becoming a regular occurrence this summer.

The swarms are so big because the tiny creatures, which have wings during the hot and humid summers, need protection in numbers to make sure they aren’t picked off by predators such as seagulls, who love to snack on them.

Flying together at once also gives them a better chance of finding a mate.

While having clouds of insects buzzing around you might be annoying, they won’t actually hurt you - so don’t worry too much.

Once the mating flight is done, the queens chew off their own wings before heading off on their legs to find somewhere for a new nest – so you might spot some discared wings on the ground.

