Pair confess to violent attack outside betting shop
PUBLISHED: 05:31 28 August 2020
Two men will be sentenced next week after admitting a violent attack on a man outside a Newmarket betting shop.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Thursday (August 27) were Nicholas Carter, 30, of Hollybush Corner, Bradfield St George, near Bury St Edmunds and Flynn Matthews, 23, of no fixed address.
They both denied wounding the victim with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm but admitted a less serious alternative charge of unlawful wounding.
The offence relates to an assault outside Betfred, in Valley Way, Newmarket, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at around 9.30pm.
Judge Emma Peters described the assault as “sustained” and said that all sentencing options, including custody, would be an option.
The court heard that Matthews was currently a serving prisoner with a release date in November.
The pair will be sentenced on September 2.
