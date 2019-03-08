From a misty morning to blue skies – Suffolk's weather latest

Suffolk awakes to fog with a yellow fog warning issued for most of the east of England. Picture: JACKIE GROCOTT

Despite waking up to patches of fog and mist this morning, sunshine-lovers across Suffolk will be pleased to know that the warm weather is here to stay for the Easter weekend.

Dense patches of mist and fog formed overnight across East Anglia – potentially causing traffic delays during the morning rush hour.

The fog is expected to clear by mid-morning with largely dry and warm sunny spells for the rest of the day.

According to forecaster, Adam Drury, from Weatherquest, Suffolk and Essex are still on track for a warm Easter bank holiday weekend.

He said: “Today will be quite clear and sunny, with highs of 16 or 17C in the western parts of the region.

“It will be slightly cooler closer to the coast with patches of cloud around and highs of 10C or 11C.”

Generally it is looking to be a dry day for everyone.

Tomorrow morning East Anglia will wake to a similar early mist which again should clear quite quickly.

Adam continued: “There will be more sunshine across the counties tomorrow as we lose the high clouds. Temperatures could reach 18C or 19C in western parts of the region, and closer to the coast temperatures will also be high.”

The four-day-weekend could even reach highs of 20C, although it will stay cooler near the coast with the onshore breeze.