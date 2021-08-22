News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you spot yourself in our FolkEast gallery?

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 5:44 PM August 22, 2021   
Simon and Liz. Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Simon and Liz at FolkEast at Glemham Hall Estate over the weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This weekend was a busy one for the events industry in Suffolk, amongst the highlights was FolkEast which triumphantly returned to Glemham Hall Estate after a year away. 

FolkEast which famously is the most easterly folk festival in the UK attracted crowds over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with adults and children enjoying the eighth year of the popular event. 

Folk East

A band on stage at Folk East 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds at FolkEast enjoying a chilled out vibe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children enjoyed trying pottery at FolkEast 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Many of the festivalgoers who camped between Thursday, August, 19 and Sunday, August, 22, described a "chilled out vibe" as they watched live music, dancing, and got to give some arts and crafts a try. 

Drawing in the crowds on Saturday were the colourful Boudicca Border Morris who provided entertainment on the aptly named Morris stage.

Afro Celt Sound System headlined the Saturday evening describing on their Facebook page the "joy" they felt to "finally step back onstage again for the first time in two years". 

Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Festivalgoers at FolkEast watching the Boudicca Border Morris dancing on display at the Glemham Hall Estate - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Can you spot yourself in our Folk East gallery? - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This year's Folk East was a slightly scaled back event - with organisers wanting to ensure it was Covid secure. 

Ivy. Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ivy having fun at Folk East 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Folk East Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hula hooping fun at Folk East - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


