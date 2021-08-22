Video
Can you spot yourself in our FolkEast gallery?
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
This weekend was a busy one for the events industry in Suffolk, amongst the highlights was FolkEast which triumphantly returned to Glemham Hall Estate after a year away.
FolkEast which famously is the most easterly folk festival in the UK attracted crowds over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with adults and children enjoying the eighth year of the popular event.
Many of the festivalgoers who camped between Thursday, August, 19 and Sunday, August, 22, described a "chilled out vibe" as they watched live music, dancing, and got to give some arts and crafts a try.
Drawing in the crowds on Saturday were the colourful Boudicca Border Morris who provided entertainment on the aptly named Morris stage.
Afro Celt Sound System headlined the Saturday evening describing on their Facebook page the "joy" they felt to "finally step back onstage again for the first time in two years".
This year's Folk East was a slightly scaled back event - with organisers wanting to ensure it was Covid secure.