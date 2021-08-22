Video

Published: 5:44 PM August 22, 2021

Simon and Liz at FolkEast at Glemham Hall Estate over the weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This weekend was a busy one for the events industry in Suffolk, amongst the highlights was FolkEast which triumphantly returned to Glemham Hall Estate after a year away.

FolkEast which famously is the most easterly folk festival in the UK attracted crowds over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with adults and children enjoying the eighth year of the popular event.

A band on stage at Folk East 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds at FolkEast enjoying a chilled out vibe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children enjoyed trying pottery at FolkEast 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Many of the festivalgoers who camped between Thursday, August, 19 and Sunday, August, 22, described a "chilled out vibe" as they watched live music, dancing, and got to give some arts and crafts a try.

Drawing in the crowds on Saturday were the colourful Boudicca Border Morris who provided entertainment on the aptly named Morris stage.

Afro Celt Sound System headlined the Saturday evening describing on their Facebook page the "joy" they felt to "finally step back onstage again for the first time in two years".

Festivalgoers at FolkEast watching the Boudicca Border Morris dancing on display at the Glemham Hall Estate - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This year's Folk East was a slightly scaled back event - with organisers wanting to ensure it was Covid secure.

Ivy having fun at Folk East 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hula hooping fun at Folk East - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



