Moped rider injured after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 15:19 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 05 October 2020
A moped rider has suffered injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Great Waldingfield.
Police were called to the scene of the crash in Folly Road, near to the junction with the B1115, shortly before 2.25pm Monday, October 5.
A police spokeswoman said the moped rider suffered injuries as a result of the crash, although was unable to confirm their extent.
The East of England Ambulance Service was also called.
Traffic in the area remains at a normal level and the road is not blocked.
