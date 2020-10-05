Moped rider injured after collision with car

A moped rider has suffered injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Great Waldingfield.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Folly Road, near to the junction with the B1115, shortly before 2.25pm Monday, October 5.

A police spokeswoman said the moped rider suffered injuries as a result of the crash, although was unable to confirm their extent.

The East of England Ambulance Service was also called.

Traffic in the area remains at a normal level and the road is not blocked.