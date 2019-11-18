11 things to eat and drink at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2019

From award-winning hot chocolate and brownies, to dimsum and halloumi fries...what will you eat at the fayre this year?

FARMERS' AND COOKWARE MARKET, BUTTERMARKET

Essex Bakery

Simply sublime brownies, with a crackly top and gooey, moreish underside. Not too sweet, these brownies sing with cocoa and range from the classic variety to mint chocolate, chilli, orange, white chocolate chunk and gluten-free. Just the thing to nibble on with a cup of hot chocolate.

ABBEY GARDENS

The Tudor Bakehouse

Sugar and spice and all thing nice will adorn this stand - all handmade with love and care and (being baked goods) portable enough to eat on the go as you make your way around all the attractions the fayre has to offer.

Expect buttery shortbread, sweet breads (such as cinnamon, apple and sultana brioche), and warm mince pies.

Hadleys

Best known for owner Jane's remarkable, fine, high quality ice creams and sorbets, Hadleys has another trick up its sleeves for the cooler months - hot chocolate.

And award-winning hot chocolate at that. Thick, smooth and beautifully rich, each cup is made with Pump Street single origin chocolate and served with homemade marshmallows and Christmas biscuits. They'll also be selling hot chocolate melts, hampers and jars of flakes so you can recreate the experience at home.

Tuk In Street Cantina

Two words…halloumi fries! Who can resist? In addition to these vegetarian delights, the guys will be starting your day with bacon and hash brown wraps, and will have pulled meats, in addition to sweet potato fries, all served from a Piaggio Ape Tuk Tuk truck.

Under the Eagle

Authentic, hearty, warming Polish food from this popular family restaurant in west Suffolk. The kitchen team will be making venison sausages, grilled pork, pea soup, hunger stew, potato pancakes, dumplings, sour rye soup and more.

CATHEDRAL COURTYARD

Samphire

All the products here are made with the best free-range pork from the business's own smallholding on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. If you're a traditionalist you'll love one of their rare breed pork pies for lunch at the fayre. Or perhaps one of their signature sausage rolls, encased in flaky, homemade rough puff pastry.

Dimsum King

Steamed and fried bundles of yum inspired by dishes from China and the Philippines.

On the menu are siomai, those delicate steamed open-topped parcels, siopao (a version of char sui buns), and vegetable and meat filled spring rolls.

ANGEL HILL

The Village Deli

An award-winning stall selling hot, crispy Scotch eggs made from scratch by the team. They begin with free-range, locally sourced ingredients, which are lovingly hand made into the finished product, which has a delectable runny centre. Flavours include traditional, chorizo, black pudding and vegetarian (using falafel in place of sausagemeat). And there sides too - from sweet potato fries to coleslaw.

The Sizzling Kitchen

A mainstay at this event every year, and bringing a touch of the continent to festivities. Follow your nose to the bratwurst, currywurst and bockwurst sausages, and frikadellen (meatballs) served with traditional relishes and sauces. Oh, and there's hot German gluhwein (mulled wine) too.

Meat Street BBQ

Do you like your meat cooked low and slow, until it's so tender you barely have to chew? If so, make a beeline for this concession, which specialises in regional American barbecue, smoking locally sourced meats for up to 12 hours to infuse every cut with flavour. From Kentucky pulled lamb to a Texas chilli, there's something to warm your bones.

Shepherd's Hut Catering Co

Lip-smacking, savoury, meaty treats with a twist of the Med. In addition to traditional doner kebabs (with a vegetarian halloumi version available), the team will rustle up beef and pancetta burgers, lemon pepper chicken burgers and Moroccan lamb burgers. Piled with fresh garnishes, the patties are served in fresh salt and pepper seasoned baps.

