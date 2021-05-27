120 stalls set for food and drink fest over first weekend of big reopening

Published: 4:04 PM May 27, 2021

Colchester Food and Drink Festival will take place across the weekend of the June 21 reopening.

The music and food event usually draws thousands of visitors to Colchester and will take place in the town’s Lower Castle Park from June 26 to 27 when the last Covid restrictions are set to ease pending government approval.

Don Quinn, event organiser at Food and Drink Festivals UK, said: “We can’t wait to bring this family-friendly festival back to Colchester. This year’s event will be bigger than ever and will feature more than 120 stalls offering local and international food and drink."

Visitors can enjoy a picnic, listen to live music and stroll around the stalls trying some of the artisan-produced local goodies along with the Pikestaff Inn real ale bar.

The event is spread over a larger area to allow for socially distanced boulevards and the picnic area has also been enlarged to give more space for everyone and music.

James Young, operations manager at Colchester Events, said: “The festival looks set to be a real celebration of food and drink and will provide a welcome boost to so many local producers and traders.”

Tickets cost £5 for adults.See more here colchester-events.co.uk.