Opinion

There is still widespread opposition to plans for Sizewell C - but will the government see energy security as more important than environmental security? - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of the key themes we've been hearing since the invasion of Ukraine is the question of security - that's hardly surprising but it's taken on a much wider focus than many of us have been used to.

There's much more discussion about energy security, food security, economic security, environmental security and cyber security as well as the more traditional defence security that has also become more important.

But sometimes security in one section of our lives can threaten the security of another. Living in a country - and a planet - with finite resources there will always be balanced judgements to be made.

A decision on Sizewell C is getting nearer. I have made no secret of the fact that I feel EDF's plans for the project will be catastrophic for the Suffolk coast - they will destroy a significant part of the Minsmere eco-system (the Eastbridge Marshes).

I suspect the government will decide here that the energy security of the country trumps the environmental security of the Suffolk coast - which many people will regret.

I've never been opposed to nuclear power per se - and I don't feel that there's anything wrong with building a new station at Sizewell. There was a plan for such a station put forward by the CEGB and then National Power in 1990 which was shelved because of the nuclear moratorium.

As I've said before, EDF rejected taking up that plan in favour of another option impacting on highly-important Suffolk habitats - but I fear the government will be swayed by the argument of energy security to allow the power station to go ahead.

Of course, Sizewell C is no answer to the current energy crisis - even if work started on site tomorrow it would not be generating power for at least a decade and the world will have moved on by then.

I also suspect the controversial electricity sub-stations that will be needed to deal with electricity generated by offshore turbines will be given the go-ahead.

Like many others I don't understand why the various generation companies cannot work together to build fewer shared facilities along the coast - but every time that is suggested we hear "that's a great idea but unfortunately there are many reasons why it is impractical."

Now there is also a row about the plans for the giant Sunnica solar farm proposed to straddle the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border between Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Solar power strikes me as a great idea - especially on a small scale where millions of homes could have panels put on their roofs. But I can well understand why so many people are up in arms about the scale of the proposed development.

MPs Matt Hancock and Lucy Frazer led a march against plans for a huge solar farm at the weekend - but ultimately the decision on this will rest on whether the government is more concerned about food security or energy security. - Credit: Autumn Scott

Its visual impact will be massive in the countryside but what concerns me most - as someone who doesn't really know that area of the county that well - is the serious impact the proposal would have on the nation's food security.

The solar farm would apparently take 2,500 acres of agricultural land currently used to grow vegetables out of production at a time when the UK only manages to grow 55% of the fruit and vegetables it consumes.

The other issue about solar farms is, of course, that they don't tend to generate much power at night and the energy has to be stored - often in banks of batteries that can unsightly and are potentially bad for the environment because of the rare minerals they use to store electricity.

I suspect here, the government will see the argument between energy security and food security as being more finely balanced.

The fact is that "green" generation projects - nuclear, wind or solar - have serious downsides. But in a world that is facing a real climate crisis they really give politicians and everyone else food for thought.

Some people just seek to deny the evidence that the overwhelming majority of experts give us on climate change.

Some seek to accept that climate change is happening - but feel now isn't the time to deal with it because there are other challenges on the horizon.

Some don't want to take action because they think it will be unpopular in the short term - and by the time the real disaster hits today's voters will be long gone!

Ultimately, as a society we will have to decide whether we want food to eat or energy to cook it. I know Net Zero is an aspiration governments are looking towards - but ultimately is such an ambition achievable or is it as unrealistic as a perpetual motion machine?