Menus and giveaways for Film Feast 2019 revealed

Chef Vernon Blackmore will have an Asian food pop-up at the screening of Blade Runner at Kesgrave High School Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

From Cuban street food inspired by Chef, to an Indian-French banquet taking cue from Helen Mirren's The Hundred Foot Journey, this event has something to tickle all tastebuds.

Enjoy Cuban street food after the scerening of Chef at Honey + Harvey in Melton Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Enjoy Cuban street food after the scerening of Chef at Honey + Harvey in Melton Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Film theatres, cinemas, libraries and even a school are set to play host to one of the region's most innovative (and tasty) events this autumn.

Following a rapturous reception last year, Film Feast is back for 2019 and is considerably larger, with classic and contemporary films and documentaries being shown in 16 venues from October 4 to 7, and with plans to expand the event into Essex and Norfolk going forward.

What really sets the festival apart is the marriage of food with each cinematic showing.

This year Film Feast has joined forces with the East of England Co-op as its headline sponsor - and the society certainly has some treats up its sleeve.

Gnaw Chocolate. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Gnaw Chocolate. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In addition to eight of the movies being accompanied by a meal (using prime local ingredients), most of the showings are made all the sweeter by either tastings or giveaways from some of the Co-op's best-loved producers. And East of England Co-op members get a free small popcorn at all screenings at The Riverside, Woodbridge.

Here's a flavour of what you can expect…

Friday, October 4

The Co-op is giving away Shaken Udder milkshakes at the screening of Back to the Future Picture: Shaken Udder The Co-op is giving away Shaken Udder milkshakes at the screening of Back to the Future Picture: Shaken Udder

Big Night will be shown at The Cut in Halesworth at 6pm (£6), with a menu of Italian treats being served in the restaurant on site afterwards. There's an additional cost for food, and a treat will be provided from the Co-op.

Also screening at 6pm, The Galley restaurant in Woodbridge hosts Turkish film A Touch of spice, with the ticket price of £50 including a three course meal inspired by scenes from the movie, wine and a drink on arrival. The Co-op is giving away Choose Spice curry pastes at this event too.

Jimmy's Farm is going Back to the Future at 7pm where the ticket price of £25 includes American style diner food (cheeseburger, chilli dog and Buffalo chicken wings with chips and slaw, followed by waffle with banana, chocolate sauce and ice cream). Popcorn is provided, and the Co-op will be giving away Shaken Udder milkshakes.

Cult film Chef is screening at 7pm at Honey + Harvey in Melton (£6). Afterwards you can purchase Cuban street food.

Saturday, October 5

The day begins with Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs at The Riverside in Woodbridge at 10.30am (£2.50). There's a special kids' menu in the restaurant afterwards, including spaghetti and meatballs, of course. The Co-op will be there giving away Wicked cake bars too.

At the free screening of Drowning in Plastic at The Riverside at 2pm, the Co-op will hand out 'bottles for life'.

Matilda (£5.95) shows at The Regal in Stowmarket at 2.30pm where there'll be a huge chocolate cake for everyone to devour afterwards.

And the chocolate fun continues at Ipswich Library at 2.30pm with a showing of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (£3) accompanied by a taster of Gnaw chocolate.

The main gala film of the day, at 5pm, is a 30th anniversary screening of Peter Greenaway's classic The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover (£7) which will be introduced (schedule permitting) by Mark Gatiss. The film plus a feast is £38. And all guests on the night will be treated by something very spectacular from Lindsay and David Wright…who will be trying to recreate the final scene from the film in edible form.

Brooklyn shows at Ipswich Library at 6.30pm (£6) with a treat from the Co-op and nibbles from Applaud Coffee.

And A Private Function (£8) screens at Southwold Cinema at 7pm, with a giveaway of Dan Hull Sausage Shorties.

Sample wines before Sideways (£7.50) at 7.30pm at Ipswich Film Theatre.

And nibble on Linden Lady chocolates before Chocolat commences at 8pm at The Riverside.

The day concludes with Halloween favourite The Evil Dead (£2.50) at The Riverside at midnight, with sweeties provided by the Co-op.

Sunday, October 6

The morning begins at The Riverside with a fascinating documentary on speciality coffee (£5) at 10.30am, and an introduction from the CEO of the Fairtrade Foundation, Michael Gidney. A taster of Firestation Coffee, roasted and ground in Woodbridge, will be on offer.

At 2pm chef/restaurateur Vernon Blackmore is live on stage showing how to make a tiffin curry with coffee (£5)

And the gala film of the day is The Lunchbox at 5pm (£7 or £38 with a feast) with guest chef Deepti Bulsara recreating dishes from the film in tiffin style containers for feast diners. There will be Co-op giveaways at the screening from Hodmedod.

At the same time, over at the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds watch The Hundred Foot Journey (£7 or £35 with a three course dinner). The film, starring Helen Mirren, features both French and Indian cuisine and the cinema's restaurant has dreamt up a delicious menu for the occasion. The first course is either pan-seared duck breast with redcurrants, spring onions, and red wine sauce on a bed of braised Savoy cabbage, or sun blushed tomato omelette with red onions, bocconcini, fresh herbs and garlic aioli.

To follow is either beef bourguinon or wild mushroom tikka masala. And to finish…jalebi with orange sauce, vanilla ice cream and dried figs, and chai tea.

The Co-op is arranging a beer tasting too.

At 7.30pm head for Ipswich Film Theatre where there'll be a free whisky tasting in the foyer before a screening of Whisky Galore (£7.50).

While Woodbridge Library will be lit up by the chemistry between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal at 7.30pm with When Harry Met Sally (£6) and a taster of Yum Yum Tree Fudge. Head to The Cooks Shed afterwards where you can buy food inspired by the film.

Monday, October 7

The festival concludes at Kesgrave High School at 7pm with a screening of Blade Runner (£6). The Co-op is giving away Retro Corn, and you can buy food from Vernon Blackmore's pop-up Asian noodle bar!

See here for more informations on the films and how to book tickets.