E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Free lunch to help those facing a difficult month ahead

PUBLISHED: 17:07 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 01 January 2020

Angela with some of the volunteers and the New Year's Day spread Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Angela with some of the volunteers and the New Year's Day spread Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A foodbank hosted a free New Year's Day lunch for families who will struggle this January after the expense of Christmas.

Angela with her daughters and grand-daughters Picture: RACHEL EDGEAngela with her daughters and grand-daughters Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A foodbank hosted a free New Year's Day lunch for families who will struggle this January after the expense of Christmas.

Angela Gregg and Neil Bevis, organisers of the Hadleigh Foodbank, were so moved by the heartbreaking stories they heard as they distributed Christmas food parcels that they wanted to go one step further to help those in need as the new year dawned.

They decided to offer a lunch for families who would be facing a long and difficult month ahead after the added expenditure of Christmas, combined with school holidays.

They opened up the lunch to the wider community to show that the town is united.

Angela serving some of the lunch out Picture: RACHEL EDGEAngela serving some of the lunch out Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Advertising the lunch on Facebook, they said: "The New Year's Day lunch idea is to give families in need a social occasion mixing with other residents of Hadleigh without feeling awkward."

Mrs Gregg said last night: "We had about 25 people join us, some of those were people we help with food parcels but not everyone was there for that reason.

"We wanted to give people a good start to the New Year."

You may also want to watch:

The volunteers served up chilli, turkey curry, macaroni cheese and bombay potatoes amongst a selection of other hearty, warming meals.

Mrs Gregg added: "A family who we have supported in the past volunteered to help us serve, they said it would allow them to celebrate the new year and feel included."

On Christmas Eve the foodbank team delivered parcels to 18 families across Hadleigh, ensuring they had enough food to last them over the Christmas period.

"We invited them to pick up extra parcels today too," said Mrs Gregg.

Angela with some of the volunteers and the New Year's Day spread Picture: RACHEL EDGEAngela with some of the volunteers and the New Year's Day spread Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Thanks to the generosity of the supermarkets in Hadleigh, the team were able to serve up the nutritious meal without dipping into their stores.

The Co-op donated food vouchers, while Morrisons provided groceries and Hadleigh Cricket Club offered up their club house free of charge.

The need to protect supplies is particularly important at this time of year when donations traditionally drop off but demand remains high.

"January is a very busy month," explained Mrs Gregg. "People have stretched themselves to do Christmas and money is low, they won't be paid for weeks and resources are spent."

Angela Gregg Picture: RACHEL EDGEAngela Gregg Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Which Suffolk school is in line for £2.4m for expansion plans?

Stowupland High School is set to get £2.4m for its expansion plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Which Suffolk school is in line for £2.4m for expansion plans?

Stowupland High School is set to get £2.4m for its expansion plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Evicted tenant tried to smash way back into property with traffic sign

Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Centenary salute to RAF veteran who plotted the survival in war and peace

Majorie surrounded by members of her family and the RAF officers Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Leiston make it a glorious festive period as Odelusi strikes brilliant winner against Needham

Leiston keeper Sam Donkin celebrates his side's winning goal Photo: BEN POOLEY

Free lunch to help those facing a difficult month ahead

Angela with some of the volunteers and the New Year's Day spread Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ramadan turns from villain to hero as Bury Town win at Cambridge City

Cemal Ramadan steps up to take a penalty, which flew over the bar with keeper Dan George not required to make a save. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists