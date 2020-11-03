Football club fraudster warned she could be jailed

A woman who abused her position as an administrator at a Suffolk football club by using the club account for personal transactions totalling more than £6,000 has been warned she could be jailed.

Colleen Yates, 43, of Northumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 3) to fraud between January 2015 and June last year.

Adjourning sentence until January 7 for a pre-sentence report to be compiled, Judge David Goodin told Yates: “You will have known when you were committing this offence you were engaging in criminal activity that was serious and if discovered would bring you before a court in a position where you might lose your liberty.”

However, he told Yates that although the offence crossed the custody threshold it might be possible to pass a suspended sentence but he wasn’t making any promises.