GALLERY: Is it coming home? Fans descend on Suffolk pubs to watch England

Angus Williams

Published: 7:31 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 7:44 PM July 3, 2021
England v Ukraine Fans get ready for the match The Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds

England v Ukraine Fans get ready for the match The Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fans are packing pubs across Suffolk this evening, hoping to watch football come one step closer to home.

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England face Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020, with a favourable route to the final beckoning after an impressive win over Germany this week. 

England v Ukraine Fans get ready for the match The Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds

England v Ukraine Fans get ready for the match The Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Despite the warning of thunderstorms in the county, fans have ventured out to watch the game.

Kelly and Charlotte Herriott on their way to watching the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs. Pictu

Kelly and Charlotte Herriott on their way to watching the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Gareth Southgate's team finished top of their group and have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament.

England v Ukraine Fans get ready for the match The Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds

England v Ukraine Fans get ready for the match The Kings Arms, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But will it be happy faces and jubilant singing, or footy fans crying into their pints? Only time will tell.

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. L-R Daryl Francis, Sean Hanley, Nathan Sm

Football fans get excited for the England v Ukraine match. L-R Daryl Francis, Sean Hanley, Nathan Smith, Gran Barrett. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Daniel Ward getting excited ahead of the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Daniel Ward getting excited ahead of the England v Ukraine match. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

 

England v Ukraine Staff at the Kings Head in Bury St Edmunds L-r Dawn Williams, Stuart Shirley and

England v Ukraine Staff at the Kings Head in Bury St Edmunds L-r Dawn Williams, Stuart Shirley and Jasmine Wormald-Smith. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


