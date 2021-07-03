GALLERY: Is it coming home? Fans descend on Suffolk pubs to watch England
Published: 7:31 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 7:44 PM July 3, 2021
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Fans are packing pubs across Suffolk this evening, hoping to watch football come one step closer to home.
England face Ukraine in the quarter final of Euro 2020, with a favourable route to the final beckoning after an impressive win over Germany this week.
Despite the warning of thunderstorms in the county, fans have ventured out to watch the game.
Gareth Southgate's team finished top of their group and have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament.
But will it be happy faces and jubilant singing, or footy fans crying into their pints? Only time will tell.
