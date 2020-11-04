Driver checked over by medics after two cars collide

The crash happened on a north Suffolk road on Wednesday morning Picture: ARCHANT ©Archant Photographic 2010

One person was checked over by medics but did not require hospital treatment following a crash involving two cars on a Suffolk road.

The crash happened on the A146 between Carlton Colville and Worlingham on Wednesday morning.

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene, just outside the village of Barnby, at about 9.25am.

One carriageway of the road was blocked to traffic while emergency services responded.

The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Peugeot 206.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “The driver of the Ford Fiesta was checked over by paramedics but was not required to go to hospital.”