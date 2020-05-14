E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elderly woman dies in car crash

PUBLISHED: 14:02 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 14 May 2020

The crash happened in Baden Powell Drive in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened in Baden Powell Drive in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman died following a crash in Colchester.

Essex Police were called shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a collision in Baden Powell Drive.

You may also want to watch:

Officers arrived to discover a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta had crashed, leaving a 79-year-old woman in a life-threatening condition.

The Fiesta driver was taken to hospital, but she died a short while later.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 323 of May 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Solicitors’ see-through bike shed makes ideal ‘signing station’ for wills

Barker Gotelee's novel will 'signing station' during lockdown Picture: S PEARCE/BARKER GOTELEE

Hospital trust reports another coronavirus-related death

The latest death figures for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers move off playing fields after police intervention

An unauthorised campsite was set up on the George Lambton playing fields Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Starbucks in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft and Colchester among the first in UK to open

Starbucks is starting a phased reopening of UK stores. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY
Drive 24