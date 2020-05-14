Elderly woman dies in car crash

Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman died following a crash in Colchester.

Essex Police were called shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a collision in Baden Powell Drive.

Officers arrived to discover a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta had crashed, leaving a 79-year-old woman in a life-threatening condition.

The Fiesta driver was taken to hospital, but she died a short while later.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 323 of May 13.