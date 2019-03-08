Tool and vans stolen from address in Newmarket
PUBLISHED: 11:35 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 19 March 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and information after a van was stolen from Newmarket at the weekend.
The incident happened at some point between 7pm and 10.45pm on Saturday, March 16.
An unknown person is believed to have stolen a white Ford Transit Tipper van while it was parked in George Lambton Avenue.
A number of tools were also stolen from within the van including a Makita drill, circular saw and charger.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15179/19.
Alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.