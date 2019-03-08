Tool and vans stolen from address in Newmarket

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and information after a van was stolen from Newmarket at the weekend.

The incident happened at some point between 7pm and 10.45pm on Saturday, March 16.

An unknown person is believed to have stolen a white Ford Transit Tipper van while it was parked in George Lambton Avenue.

A number of tools were also stolen from within the van including a Makita drill, circular saw and charger.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15179/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.