Published: 3:32 PM March 30, 2021

A motorbike collided with a car on Fordham Road in Newmarket - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after a collision in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to an accident between a Skoda Fabia and a Harley Davidson motorcycle at around 12.40pm near the Kremlin Stables junction, in Fordham Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital via ambulance.

The road is now clear.