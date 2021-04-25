Forensics teams probe pub 'explosion' which injured three people

Published: 1:52 PM April 25, 2021

A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard

Forensics teams are investigating an "explosion" at a pub near Sudbury that left three people needing hospital treatment.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire, believed to be from a camping stove, at the Kings Head in Great Cornard shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Sudbury station were dispatched to the scene.

Three people were taken to hospital following the explosion

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries following the incident, but their condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence several hours after the explosion and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

A statement from Suffolk police released a short while after the incident said: "It is believed the fire was the result of an explosion involving a small camping stove."

The pub's beer garden was cordoned off while officers conducted an investigation

The Greene King-licensed pub, on the B1508 Bures Road leading into Sudbury, announced on Facebook that it would remain closed throughout Sunday as police continued their investigation into the incident.

Sarah Bond, the pub's licensee, said in a statement: "We're closed today following an incident last night.

"We're working closely with the police and authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured."

The incident happened at the Kings Head pub on Saturday night

A forensics van arrived at the pub at around midday on Sunday and the beer garden, to the rear of the property, remains taped off by police.

A resident living in Bures Road said he saw two police cars and a police van parked outside the pub at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

He said: "As I was walking back home through Sudbury and Great Cornard, there were so many cars outside the pub.

"There were lots of police officers standing outside and tape had been put up all around the beer garden."

Peter Beer, county and district councillor for Great Cornard, said: "I don't live far from the pub and I heard the helicopter land on the recreation ground.

"I didn't know what had happened until this morning. There was quite a lot of activity there.

"I was surprised when I heard this had happened, but I'm sure the Kings Head staff were responsible in everything they did."

Anyone with any information relating to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 398 of April 24.