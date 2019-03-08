Investigation under way after forest fire near Woodbridge

Crews tackled trees on fire at Sutton today Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Five fire crews fought an area of forest on fire near Woodbridge in the early hours of today.

Investigations by fire service experts and Suffolk police are currently taking place to establish the cause of the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident between Heath Road and the B1083 at Sutton at 1.11am.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Orford, Leiston and Saxmundham were sent to the scene.

Firefighters found an area of trees alight and used four water jets plus beaters, surrounding the site of the fire in rotation. It was eventually out by 3.59am.