Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Investigation under way after forest fire near Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 08:59 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 21 April 2019

Crews tackled trees on fire at Sutton today Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Crews tackled trees on fire at Sutton today Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Five fire crews fought an area of forest on fire near Woodbridge in the early hours of today.

Investigations by fire service experts and Suffolk police are currently taking place to establish the cause of the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident between Heath Road and the B1083 at Sutton at 1.11am.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Orford, Leiston and Saxmundham were sent to the scene.

Firefighters found an area of trees alight and used four water jets plus beaters, surrounding the site of the fire in rotation. It was eventually out by 3.59am.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation under way after forest fire near Woodbridge

Crews tackled trees on fire at Sutton today Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Body found on beach

A body was been found on Kessingland Beach on Easter Sunday. Picture: James Bass

Restoration plans for fire-hit town centre buildings set out by owners

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Halesworth Picture: NICK BUTCHER

‘I’m a little bit embarrassed... A few home truths needed to be told’ – Judge on 4-0 defeat at Preston

Alan Judge leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture: Pagepix

Man who slept in three empty homes convicted of breaking windows

Bradley Hall had denied breaking windows to access property in Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists