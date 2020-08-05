E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Six fire engines called to tackle forest fire of one acre

PUBLISHED: 12:27 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 05 August 2020

Firefighters have been called to a forest fire off Brandon Road in Wordwell. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six crews of firefighters have spent nearly three hours attempting to put out a forest fire spanning one acre.

They were called at 9.21am to reports that an acre of the forest floor at Wordwell, off Brandon Road, B1106, about five miles north of Bury St Edmunds, was alight.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews are making good progress but that the incident is still happening at the moment.

Three crews are attending from Bury St Edmunds, one from Wickhambrook, one from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket.

