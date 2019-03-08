Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Summer arrives in time for Stereophonics and Foals gigs at Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 09:20 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 20 June 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Music fans can expect a band of warm weather this weekend as they descend on High Lodge at Thetford for the Forest Live series of concerts in featuring hits British superstars Jess Glynne, Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Foals.

Paul Weller will be the first act for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Nicole NodlandPaul Weller will be the first act for Forest Live 2019 Credit: Nicole Nodland

The first to grace the Thetford Forest stage will be Foals who play tonight, followed by Paul Weller on Friday.

After heavy rain, thunder and lightning, some had feared they may be in for a wet night but the weather looks to have broken and drier, warmer conditions are predicted for the weekend.

Temperature will increase throughout the weekend with Sunday seeing the warmest weather with highs of 24C.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "Today will be dry with sunny spells during the morning.

Jess Glynne will perform as the second act at Forest Live 2019 at Thetford Forest. Picture: Nadine IjewereJess Glynne will perform as the second act at Forest Live 2019 at Thetford Forest. Picture: Nadine Ijewere

"Throughout the afternoon there will be an increased chance of a few showers but they should move away into the evening.

"There will be highs of 19C during the day, but temperatures will drop to 8C at night, despite it being quite humid.

"Friday is looking dry with sunny spells and a few patches of cloud. Temperatures could reach 20C during the day, but will drop to 11C in the evening.

"On Saturday temperatures will rise again with highs of 21C. It again looks dry and it will be humid into the evening with temperatures falling to 13C.

Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Picture: Andrew WhittonWelsh rock band Stereophonics. Picture: Andrew Whitton

"Sunday will be the warmest day, with high reaching 24C. There maybe some hazy cloud in the sky and it should be warmer throughout the evening."

MORE: If it does rain, pack your waterproofs as umbrellas are banned from Forest Live

There are still tickets available for the gigs tonight and tomorrow.

However, both Jess Glynne and Stereophonics on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 respectively, are sold out.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Summer arrives in time for Stereophonics and Foals gigs at Thetford Forest

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

See all of today’s breaking news here

Check out all of today's breaking news in the live feed below. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fixtures 2019/20: Burton up first before battle of the big boys in Portman Road opener

Ipswich Town's League One fixture list was released this morning. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists