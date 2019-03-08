Summer arrives in time for Stereophonics and Foals gigs at Thetford Forest



Music fans can expect a band of warm weather this weekend as they descend on High Lodge at Thetford for the Forest Live series of concerts in featuring hits British superstars Jess Glynne, Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Foals.



The first to grace the Thetford Forest stage will be Foals who play tonight, followed by Paul Weller on Friday.

After heavy rain, thunder and lightning, some had feared they may be in for a wet night but the weather looks to have broken and drier, warmer conditions are predicted for the weekend.

Temperature will increase throughout the weekend with Sunday seeing the warmest weather with highs of 24C.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "Today will be dry with sunny spells during the morning.



"Throughout the afternoon there will be an increased chance of a few showers but they should move away into the evening.

"There will be highs of 19C during the day, but temperatures will drop to 8C at night, despite it being quite humid.

"Friday is looking dry with sunny spells and a few patches of cloud. Temperatures could reach 20C during the day, but will drop to 11C in the evening.

"On Saturday temperatures will rise again with highs of 21C. It again looks dry and it will be humid into the evening with temperatures falling to 13C.



"Sunday will be the warmest day, with high reaching 24C. There maybe some hazy cloud in the sky and it should be warmer throughout the evening."

There are still tickets available for the gigs tonight and tomorrow.

However, both Jess Glynne and Stereophonics on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 respectively, are sold out.