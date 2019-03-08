Sunshine and Showers

‘Lost’ Constable drawings sell at auction

PUBLISHED: 16:07 08 March 2019

The John Constable drawing that sold for £75,000 - bought for just £3 more than 60 years ago. Picture: Chiswick Auctions

Chiswick Auctions

Two recently discovered drawings by John Constable have sold at auction in London for more than £100,000.

Tthe John Constable drawing that sold for �40,000 at auction Picture: Chiswick AuctionsTthe John Constable drawing that sold for �40,000 at auction Picture: Chiswick Auctions

The pen and ink drawings were originally brought to Chiswick Auctions in a dusty box, in 1950s frames and turned out to be unpublished studies by the legendary Suffolk-born artist.

They previously belonged to the late playwright Christopher Fry, who bought them in 1951 for just £3 each - equivalent to around £90 today.

But in an auction at Chiswick Auctions Fine Art this week a bidding war saw them sell for a staggering £75,000 and £40,000 each.

They were sold by Christopher Fry’s son Tam Fry, who originally discovered the sketches when clearing out his father’s home following his death in 2005.

Suffolk artist John Constable Picture: SubmittedSuffolk artist John Constable Picture: Submitted

He said he had no idea what they were: “We thought they were beautiful, but we never realised they were Constables. To be told the provenance is unbelievable.”

Suzanne Zack, Head of British & European Art at Chiswick Auctions, said the drawings were given to ger covered in dust but on examination she decided to contact Constable expert and former Tate curator Anne Lyles.

She confirmed they were by Constable, describing them as “exciting discoveries” - both were small compositional drawings in pen, ink and wash from Constable’s late period.

The drawings of a wooded glade are believed to be early ideas for Constable’s illustration of ‘Jaques and the Wounded Stag’ from Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’.

The Hay Wain is an oil on canvas painting by John Constable. It was finished in 1821 and is one of his most famous works. Picture: JOHN CONSTABLEThe Hay Wain is an oil on canvas painting by John Constable. It was finished in 1821 and is one of his most famous works. Picture: JOHN CONSTABLE

He created a range of designs as one of the artists commissioned to illustrate ‘The Seven Ages of Shakespeare’, a compilation published in 1840.

Suzanne Zack said: “What’s amazing is that in a few pen and ink marks with brown wash he creates the light and shade of a composition.

“You can see that he did it quickly and drew a little frame around it.

“It shows his brilliance, how quickly they were done, but also how he was able to create a real composition in a tiny format.”

Ms Zack said it had been exciting uncovering previously unpublished works by Constable and they were delighted with the final sale price.

“These works were fresh to the market and were in exceptional condition,” she said.

“ There was huge demand on the day with spirited bidding on several telephones and on the internet.

“A private collector on the telephone finally won out to rapturous applause in the saleroom.”

John Constable was born in East Bergholt in Suffolk in 1776 and is seen as one of the most influential British artists of all time.

He known principally for his landscape paintings of Dedham Vale, including The Hay Wain from 1821, Wivenhoe Park from 1816 and Dedham Vale from 1802.

He died in London in 1837.

