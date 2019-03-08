Former college apprentice recognised by Women's Engineering Society

Catherine Leahy, 20, has been recognised by the Women's Engineering Society Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Archant

A former West Suffolk College apprentice has been recognised by The Women's Engineering Society (WES) for her achievements in the field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Catherine Leahy, has just completed her level 3 engineering technical support apprenticeship and is currently working as a technician at TWI in Cambridge.

Catherine was also invited to the WES awards event at The Royal Academy of Engineering in Westminster, where she was presented with an award for her work.

The 20-year-old was also listed in The Guardian's UK top 50 women in engineering for current or former apprentices.

You may also want to watch:

The budding engineer started her apprenticeship at the Bury St Edmunds college in late November 2017 on a 'fast track' programme, where she quickly developed practical skills and theoretical knowledge of mechanical and electrical engineering.

During her apprenticeship, Catherine has taken part in many outreach activities with schools to inspire young people to follow in her footsteps.

She said: "Attending different outreach activities as a young female I think has contributed to getting rid of the stigma young people see attached to a career in engineering."

Adam Powell, programme tutor in engineering at the college, said: "Catherine is one of the most outstanding apprentices I have worked with, she has been a positive role model for women in engineering and a great representative for TWI at the college.

"It has been great to see Catherine's hard work and dedication recognised by WES and I am proud to have worked with Catherine and wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

Catherine will be starting a degree apprenticeship in applied engineering at Warwick University from September.