PUBLISHED: 10:16 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 03 April 2019

Former students from a Bury St Edmunds college are being asked to go back to the lecture room to inspire current students to future success.

West Suffolk College has joined a programme run by national education charity Future First, which helps state schools and colleges develop ‘old school tie’ networks, allowing them to harness the talent and experience of alumni.

Former students will will return to volunteer at assemblies and workshops designed to motivate young people and broaden their jobs horizons so they are more likely to be able to achieve a career of their choice regardless of their background.

Tegan Locke, head of higher education at West Suffolk College, said: “We signed up to Future First’s scheme straightaway.

“A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils’ jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work.”

Matt Lent, chief executive officer of Future First, said: “Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available.

“Alumni help schools do this by acting as relatable positive role models. If a student sees someone who has the same background has gone on to achieve success, they are far more likely to think they can too.”

Former students can email Tegan Locke and can also register with Future First by visiting its website here.

