Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'Predatory' former youth footballer left rape victim frightened and confused

PUBLISHED: 15:50 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 17 April 2019

Sultan Mohammed, who was been jailed for eight years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Sultan Mohammed, who was been jailed for eight years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A former Colchester United youth player who raped an Essex university student has been jailed for eight years.

Sentencing Sultan Mohammed Judge David Pugh described him as “predatory” and said he had entered the student's room at night while she was asleep and she had woken up to find him having unprotected sex with her.

“Understandably she was frightened and confused,” said the judge.

He said Mohammed had given the victim a false name and had tried to persuade her that they'd met earlier in the evening and she had invited him into her bedroom.

“They were lies to prevent her reporting what you'd done,” said the judge.

He said that after leaving the student's room his actions had been “predatory” as he had continued looking through doors and windows of student accommodation.

Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester, denied raping the woman on October 3 last year but was found guilty last week by a jury after a five day trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

In addition to being jailed Mohammed was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and was made the subject of a restraining order.

The court heard the student woke to find Mohammed, who was naked, raping her and initially “froze” before pushing him off.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said Mohammed had been prowling around the Colchester campus in the early hours of the morning and had “probably been looking for some sort of sexual encounter”.

He said Mohammed had come across an insecure door to student accommodation and entered the unlocked room where the student was asleep and started raping her.

After leaving the woman's room Mohammed, who was not a student at the university, was seen on CCTV trying other doors and windows on the campus.

Giving evidence, Mohammed claimed the woman had invited him into her room and they had flirted with each other before having consensual sex.

Soraya Lawrence, for Mohammed, said he had a degree and had played football for Colchester United when he was aged 15-16.

She described the offence as opportunistic and said Mohammed's family found his behaviour as “inexplicable”.

Following Mohammed's conviction, University of Essex registrar and secretary Bryn Morris said: “This was a devastating incident which left our community in shock.

“Incidents of this kind are extremely rare and we give the highest priority to the safety and welfare of our students and work extremely hard to make the campus a safe and supportive environment.

“The university has taken substantial action as a result of this incident to further enhance the safety and security arrangements in place at each of our three campuses.”

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed through rush hour after lorry hits crash barrier near Stowmarket

One lane of the A14 has been closed between J47 and J49 between Stowmarket and Woolpit. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I have to see what he can do... he will definitely get his chance’ - Lambert ready to give Ndaba an Ipswich debut

Corrie Ndaba captains Town's U23s. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Danny King column: Spreadsheets, Easter eggs, family life and the Witches... My perfect combo!

Danny King inside Scott Nicholls and Jake Allen PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists