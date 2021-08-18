Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer

Published: 9:06 PM August 18, 2021

The Greyhound Inn will be going up for auction next month - Credit: Google Maps

Have you always wanted to own your own pub and be a landlord? - well this Grade II listed former public house is up at auction with a guide price of £375,000.

The former Greyhound Inn pub, which has been vacant for six years, comes with a derelict cottage situated in an idyllic location overlooking the Flempton village green.

Covering more than 4,400 square feet, the property offers the perfect potential for existing and alternative commercial use, or development, subject to planning.

Toby Limbrick, auctioneer, said, "The Greyhound Inn is an 18th Century building oozing character and potential. It is quintessentially English and situated in a village with pretty thatched cottages and period buildings.

"There is extensive accommodation along with several outbuildings in various states of repair, including a small derelict cottage.

"It is a large plot, including gardens and a car park, with potential for additional dwellings, subject to planning.

"The new owner has many possibilities including a restaurant with rooms or a similar lifestyle business."

The property will go on auction on Thursday, September 9 via Network Auctions online.