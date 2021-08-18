News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:06 PM August 18, 2021   
The Greyhound Inn will be going up for auction next month

The Greyhound Inn will be going up for auction next month - Credit: Google Maps

Have you always wanted to own your own pub and be a landlord? - well this Grade II listed former public house is up at auction with a guide price of £375,000.

The former Greyhound Inn pub, which has been vacant for six years, comes with a derelict cottage situated in an idyllic location overlooking the Flempton village green.  

Covering more than 4,400 square feet, the property offers the perfect potential for existing and alternative commercial use, or development, subject to planning.

Toby Limbrick, auctioneer, said, "The Greyhound Inn is an 18th Century building oozing character and potential. It is quintessentially English and situated in a village with pretty thatched cottages and period buildings.

"There is extensive accommodation along with several outbuildings in various states of repair, including a small derelict cottage.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a large plot, including gardens and a car park, with potential for additional dwellings, subject to planning.

"The new owner has many possibilities including a restaurant with rooms or a similar lifestyle business."

The property will go on auction on Thursday, September 9 via Network Auctions online

Most Read

  1. 1 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
  2. 2 'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
  2. 5 Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town: Blues' stuttering start continues as long throws cause chaos
  3. 6 'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
  4. 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
  5. 8 Road near A12 closed due to 'ongoing' police incident
  6. 9 Concerns 'staycations' fuelling rental collapse on Suffolk coast
  7. 10 Ipswich rapist who attacked woman at 18th birthday party jailed for 7 years
Suffolk Live
Hot Properties
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

Suffolk Live | Updated

Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Farmer-inventor Jeff Claydon of Claydon Drills, based near Newmarket

Farming

Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in Colchester 

Essex Live

Man dies in unexplained incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon