E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Burger bar plan for former job centre

PUBLISHED: 19:30 24 January 2020

The former Haverhill job centre has been empty since 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Haverhill job centre has been empty since 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Plans to convert the former job centre in Haverhill into a Wimpy burger restaurant have been submitted to West Suffolk Council.

The site, in Haverhill high street, has been empty since services were moved to a new Job CentrePlus at Haverhill House in Lower Downs Slade in 2018

Applicant Mr Kemal Nafi has now applied for change of use from offices to a fast food restaurant.

You may also want to watch:

A report to planners said Mr Nafi was the first potential tenant to have shown an interest in the property.

The restaurant would have the standard Wimpy livery used on other restaurants around the county and would be used for eat-in and takeaway meals.

"This change of use will enable the building to be brought back into use with a nationally known restaurant chain who wishes to invest in the Haverhill economy. We trust that permission will be granted," the report concluded.

A date for consideration by councillors is yet to be set.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Network Rail gives just 24 hours notice of major weekend train disruption

Network Rail will be replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

‘Litter quickly reappears’ - couple vow to tackle street rubbish in Ipswich suburb

James and Sarah De-Vaux Balbirnie are setting up the Whitton Wombles group in Ipswich. They are pictured with their 13-year-old retired greyhound Colin. Picture: JAMES DE-VAUX BALBIRNIE

Stansted Airport expansion scrapped after shock council decision

Plans for Stansted Airport's expansion were apprived on January 24, which mean eight million more people could fly from there annually Picture: TIM WINTER

Burger bar plan for former job centre

The former Haverhill job centre has been empty since 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24