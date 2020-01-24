Burger bar plan for former job centre

Plans to convert the former job centre in Haverhill into a Wimpy burger restaurant have been submitted to West Suffolk Council.

The site, in Haverhill high street, has been empty since services were moved to a new Job CentrePlus at Haverhill House in Lower Downs Slade in 2018

Applicant Mr Kemal Nafi has now applied for change of use from offices to a fast food restaurant.

A report to planners said Mr Nafi was the first potential tenant to have shown an interest in the property.

The restaurant would have the standard Wimpy livery used on other restaurants around the county and would be used for eat-in and takeaway meals.

"This change of use will enable the building to be brought back into use with a nationally known restaurant chain who wishes to invest in the Haverhill economy. We trust that permission will be granted," the report concluded.

A date for consideration by councillors is yet to be set.