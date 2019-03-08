Former headmaster from Colchester jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

A former primary school headmaster who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for 45 months.

Alisdair Hamilton, of Egmont Way, Colchester, had denied two offences of indecent assault and six of sexual assault dating back to 2003 but on the fourth day of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court last week he admitted one offence of indecent assault and six of sexual assault.

In addition to being jailed Hamilton was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Sentencing him on Monday (May 20) Judge David Pugh said the offences had had a profound effect on the victim.

He said initially the girl hadn't complained about Hamilton's behaviour because she was unsure if what he was doing was normal but she had eventually told her mother about what had been going on.

Jeremy Rosenberg, for Hamilton, said his client had spent his career assisting and nurturing young people and was genuinely remorseful.

The court heard that Hamilton had kissed the victim, who was aged between seven and ten, on the mouth and had touched her breasts and genitals over and under her clothing.

