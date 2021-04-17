England keeper Nick Pope buys goalposts from former club for his back garden

Published: 3:55 PM April 17, 2021

England goalkeeper Nick Pope - who was once on the books of Ipswich Town - has bought a unique piece of memorabilia from one of his former clubs - without knowing how he's going to get it home.

The Burnley keeper, 28, who previously attended West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, won a set of goalposts from York City's old Bootham Crescent home in a blind auction.

Pope, who was with Ipswich up until the age of 16, enjoyed a spell with York City in 2013-14, playing 24 games while on loan from Charlton Athletic.

The Minstermen left their home of 89 years to move to the new York Community Stadium in January 2021.

Pope previously attended the sports academy at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds

The club auctioned more than 130 pieces of memorabilia from their old stadium, with everything from signs, tables and urinals up for grabs.

Pope, who also previously played for Bury Town in the Ryman League, ended up as the lucky winner of a set of goalposts but admits he is not entirely sure how to get the goal home.

"I've not transported it yet and that's still in discussions. I thought we'd cross that bridge if I won the bid and then I did and I'm still not sure how we're going to do it," he told BBC Radio York.

"I bid on it because it coincided with my garden getting renovated and I just thought there was a nice space at the end for it.

"I thought it would be a good thing to help the club if I won the bid and if someone else outbid me then that would be more money for them.

"I still follow them on social media and keep an eye on the results. They played an important part in my career so it's nice to keep an eye on them."

The England keeper says he keeps an eye on Ipswich Town's results

Pope, who recently told a group of Suffolk students he still follows the Blues' results, said he plans to live out his dream of being a striker in his back garden.

"I think every goalkeeper dreams of being an outfield player growing up so I'll chuck someone else in goal and have shots at them. They don't let me do that in training," he added.

"It probably is unusual for a goalkeeper to have a goal in their garden. I don't want too many of my friends coming round and ruining my garden, I'll have to be selective."