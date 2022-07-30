Former Ipswich college student performs in hit West End show

A former One Suffolk Sixth Form student has appeared on the West End stage in the musical 'Six'.

Maddy Salter, originally from Saxmundham, was chosen to perform as the lead guitarist, after being found on social media.

The 19-year-old graduated from the Ipswich college in 2021, and went on to study for a degree at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Maddy said: "It was such a brilliant opportunity and I didn't expect it so early on in my career.

"It's also been a challenge as I had just two weeks to learn the music, but I am absolutely loving being on stage and my time at One Sixth Form has definitely given me the skills and confidence to do what I am doing now."



