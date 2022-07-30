News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Former Ipswich college student performs in hit West End show

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM July 30, 2022
Maddy Salter performing in the West End musical Six

Maddy Salter performing in the West End musical Six - Credit: Georgia Tolson

A former One Suffolk Sixth Form student has appeared on the West End stage in the musical 'Six'.

Maddy Salter, originally from Saxmundham, was chosen to perform as the lead guitarist, after being found on social media.

The 19-year-old graduated from the Ipswich college in 2021, and went on to study for a degree at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Maddy said: "It was such a brilliant opportunity and I didn't expect it so early on in my career.

"It's also been a challenge as I had just two weeks to learn the music, but I am absolutely loving being on stage and my time at One Sixth Form has definitely given me the skills and confidence to do what I am doing now."


Saxmundham News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. arrives at Royal Air

Updated

F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out in a field in Stowupland, near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in mid Suffolk field

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Pictures taken from the scene of the fire in Groton

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk field left scorched after huge fire breaks out

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks and fairground

Bonfire Night

Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays

Dolly Carter

person