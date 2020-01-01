Former Labour MP pleads guilty to possessing indecent child movie

Eric Joyce outside Ipswich Crown Court Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA

A former Labour MP who lives in Suffolk has admitted possessing an indecent child movie of the most serious category.

Eric Joyce, 58, who lives in Worlingworth, near Framlingham, pleaded guilty to making an indecent image of a child between August 7, 2013 and November 6, 2018 at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Joyce, a former MP for Falkirk, has been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register following his guilty plea.

The court heard that the 51-second movie was of the most serious kind – category A – and involved seven children ranging in age from 12 months old to seven years old.

Judge Emma Peters said the offence “clearly crosses the custody threshold” but it would be a question of whether the sentence can be suspended or not.

Judge Peters said: “You have pleaded guilty to the very serious offence of making an indecent image of a child.

“The court takes such offences very seriously because those who view such movies fuel the abuse of children.”

Joyce was granted bail until he appears back before the court.

Joyce left Labour to serve as independent MP for Falkirk in 2012, stepping down before the 2015 general election.

He spent 21 years in the Army, rising to the rank of major.

A statement published on Joyce’s website last month, after details of the charge emerged, said: “I will make no comment from now until all legal processes are at a close.

“At that point, I will make a full statement.”

A sentence date has been set for Friday, August 7.