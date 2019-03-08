Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former pub landlord sentenced for health and safety offences

PUBLISHED: 10:06 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 28 May 2019

The former landlord of The Bull in Colchester had been fined for failing to undertake suitable noise at work risk assessments Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The former landlord of The Bull in Colchester had been fined for failing to undertake suitable noise at work risk assessments Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A former landlord of a Colchester pub has been successfully prosecuted and fined for failing to undertake noise at work risk assessments as part of a crackdown by the borough council.

Colin Smith, 52, the  former landlord of The Bull in Crouch Street, a popular pub and gig venue in the town, was found guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in his absence on September 6 last year.

According to Colchester Borough Council, which brought the prosecution, Smith was first asked for a copy of the pub's noise at work assessments in May 2017.

The pub had been approached as part of an ongoing campaign by the council raising the issue of damaging noise at work at music venues around the borough.

Months later, after the paperwork had not materialised, an Improvement Notice was served by the council under the Health and Safety Work Act of 1974.

Smith eventually turned over the paperwork, but it was found to be incomplete and missing key pieces of information.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the  council contacted Smith  to see if they could get  hold of the missing information but it was not provided.

Smith was sentenced by magistrates in Chelmsford on Thursday, May 23. He was fined £240 and made to pay a £30 victim surcharge while the council was awarded full court costs of £6432.74.

In mitigation, Smith, who represented himself, told the court his business had failed after two years of trying, that he had no home and was currently staying in his partner's mother's caravan on Canvey Island.

Councillor Mike Lilley, cabinet member for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said the prosecution could have been avoided if Smith had engaged with officers.

He said: "Excessive noise at work can cause permanent, severe hearing loss and tinnitus, prevent people hearing warnings, and increase stress.

"We expect businesses  to take all aspects of  health and safety seriously and to keep appropriate records.

"This case could have been avoided if the venue had engaged with officers and met their duties as an employer.

"We always take action when an Improvement Notice is not complied with."

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackle blaze at Newmarket Academy

A fire affected a small number of classrooms at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former pub landlord sentenced for health and safety offences

The former landlord of The Bull in Colchester had been fined for failing to undertake suitable noise at work risk assessments Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

M People singer to perform in Suffolk this summer

Heather Small will perform at Newmarket on Friday, August 9 Picture: KOSHMO PHOTOGRAPHY

Cash stolen from 87-year-old’s home after men posed as gardeners

The distraction burglary happened in Chaucer Crescent in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tiny village ‘split in two’ by new school transport system

Justin Dowding and Tanya Page have children affected by Suffolk County Council's new school transport system Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists