E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans to turn former bank into apartments are approved

PUBLISHED: 21:49 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 21:57 07 December 2020

The bank closed in October 2018 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The bank closed in October 2018 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans to turn a former Lloyds Bank branch in Lakenheath into five self-contained apartments have been approved by councillors.

The change of use planning application to turn the former bank at 19 High Street into apartments was approved last week by West Suffolk Council.

The bank branch, which is already used for residential accomodation on its first floor, closed its doors to customers in October 2018 and has been vacant ever since.

You may also want to watch:

The plans include a two-storey rear extension and partial demolition of existing flat-roofed extensions to form the apartments.

The application was supported by Lakenheath Parish Council.

In the design and access statement, architects Spawforths said: “The proposals do not materially affect the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The diversification of the proposals will help maintain a vibrant and sustainable settlement location. The proposals do not affect existing access arrangements and nor do they adversely impact upon the privacy of neighbours, and would not create any concerns with regards to overlooking.

“The proposal gives use to a vacant building and in doing so will improve the streetscene and character of the conservation area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches

Officers from Essex Police attended the Pavilion restaurant in Colchester on Saturday night after reports of a number of people breaching the Covid-19 restrictions on mixing households indoors Picture: PAVILION

Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14

From left, Chris Moody of Savills, Matt O?Malley from Curzon de Vere and Sheng Li from FDS at the online retailer's new distribution centre at Great Blakenham Picture: SAVILLS

Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to have psychiatric test before entering plea

A police cordon in place following the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave earlier this year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Young Blues hit dramatic double at the death in Youth Cup classic

Ipswich Town U18s are through to the next round of the FA Youth Cup after beating Fulham 3-2 at Portman Road Picture: Ross Halls

Plans to turn former bank into apartments are approved

The bank closed in October 2018 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS