Memorial service for former EADT journalist and newspaper editor Julie McCreadie

09 March, 2019 - 19:00

A memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin Burch Archant

A church service has been held in memory of former EADT journalist Julie McCreadie, who became the UK’s youngest female newspaper editor.

Julie, who was 72, died last month.

She worked as editor of the Suffolk Mercury series of newspapers and was a pioneer in the use of new systems, such as desktop publishing.

She lived near Harwich with husband Bob, but recently moved to be closer to his family in Devon.

It was there that the memorial service took place on Friday March 8, at St Peter, St Paul and St Thomas of Canterbury Church in Bovey Tracey.

In a series of tributes, family and friends spoke of her immense kindness, energy, and zest for life.