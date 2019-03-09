Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Memorial service for former EADT journalist and newspaper editor Julie McCreadie

09 March, 2019 - 19:00
A memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin Burch

A memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin Burch

Archant

A church service has been held in memory of former EADT journalist Julie McCreadie, who became the UK’s youngest female newspaper editor.

Julie, who was 72, died last month.

She worked as editor of the Suffolk Mercury series of newspapers and was a pioneer in the use of new systems, such as desktop publishing.

She lived near Harwich with husband Bob, but recently moved to be closer to his family in Devon.

It was there that the memorial service took place on Friday March 8, at St Peter, St Paul and St Thomas of Canterbury Church in Bovey Tracey.

In a series of tributes, family and friends spoke of her immense kindness, energy, and zest for life.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk locations voted third best in BBC Countryfile awards – but who were the winners?

Carlton Marshes placed third in this year's BBC Countryfile magazine awards. Picture: CHRISTOPHER CROSS

Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

Windy weather set to continue - with gusts of up to 60mph forecasted for Sunday

Wind speeds of up to 58mph were recorded in some parts of Suffolk today Picture: SIMON PARKER

Memorial service for former EADT journalist and newspaper editor Julie McCreadie

A memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin Burch

‘We were the better team and deserved to win’ – Lambert on 1-1 draw at West Brom

Paul Lambert at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists