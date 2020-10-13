E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former soldier’s ‘expensive smoke’ lands him £100 fines and costs

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 October 2020

The former soldier will pay £100 in fines and costs for asking passers by for a cigarette Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Tonkovic

A beggar who was banned from loitering anywhere in Colchester after he was caught asking the public for money has been fined and ordered to pay costs of £100 for breaching the order by asking passers-by for a cigarette.

Imposing the financial penalty on former soldier Anthony Dorsett, Judge David Goodin told him: “That was an expensive smoke!”

The judge said he couldn’t initially understand what the case was doing at Ipswich Crown Court but had then seen that Dorsett had asked for the case to be brought there.

“That is one of many poor decisions you have made,” said they judge after hearing that the prosecution costs for the case were £750.

Dorsett, 33, of Shrub End Road, Colchester, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Colchester Magistrates in July 2019 by asking passers-by for a cigarette on November 11 last year.

He was fined £20 and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said Dorsett was seen by shop staff to approach members of the public in Colchester and when challenged about what he was doing he said he was “only asking for fags.”

Dorsett told the court he had been going through a rough patch and had now engaged with a charity which supported former soldiers.

“”I’m trying to move forward,” he said.

