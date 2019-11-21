E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

"A twisted, vile monster" - ex-soldier jailed for assaulting schoolgirls

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 21 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A former soldier who sexually assaulted two schoolgirls has been jailed for ten years.

Shane Townson was described by one of his victims, who has suffered flashbacks and nightmares since the assaults, as a "twisted, vile monster".

After the offences came to light in 2017 Shane Townson said he had "felt sick with himself" after the assaults and described himself as being a "monster inside",

He also said he had been constantly hungry for sex and had tried to control his urges by banging his head and scraping his face against a wall.

Townson, 58, formerly of Colchester, but now of Vicarage Gate, Saint Erth, Cornwall, admitted four offences of indecently assaulting a girl under 16 dating back to the 1990s after he left the Army.

He also appeared before a court martial sitting at Ipswich Crown Court for six offences of indecent assault dating back to 1983 while he was serving in the Army.

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters, who was sitting as a Circuit Judge and a Judge Advocate, accused him of being "manipulative" and said he had assaulted the victims in the "most appalling way."

You may also want to watch:

She ordered Townson to sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life.

The court heard Townson, who was a Lance Corporal in 1 Squadron, Royal Corps of Transport, had sexually assaulted one of the girls while they were playing "hide and seek".

Lynne Shirley, for Townson, said he acknowledged the offences were serious and that he was facing a significant period of imprisonment.

She said he had made admissions to the offences and hadn't put the victims through the added trauma of giving evidence during a trial.

Miss Shirley said her client was a different person to the one who had committed the offences several decades ago.

She said he had made six suicide attempts and had been receiving treatment for depression.

She said Townson had joined the Army in 1978 and left in 1993.

"His conduct was exemplary," said Miss Shirley.

She said Townson served in the Gulf War in 1991 and in Kurdistan and believed he was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Don't lose your vote in the 2019 general Election. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Anger at work on closed Suffolk rail line planned for the middle of night

Network Rail plans to cut back the vegetation by the track in the middle of the night - even though no trains use the line through Leiston at present. Picture: HAYLEY TRUEMAN

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

In Bury St Edmunds it’s all about second place in 2019 General Election

Bury St Edmunds is a popular place to live - which has pushed up house prices considerably. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Football education scheme for young women is ‘great for the area’

A new dedicated female football education programme is set to launch at Kirkley and Pakefield's Walmer Road from September 2020. Pictures: Glen Wilson Sutter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists