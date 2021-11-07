Former cafe could be converted into homes

The former Secret Garden cafe in Friars Street could be converted into two homes - Credit: Google Maps

A former cafe building in Sudbury could be converted into two homes.

Proposals to change the use of the former Secret Garden Grade II listed building in Friars Street have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said "the existing layout and massing of the building is sufficient to provide two viable houses without any extension, and without a change to its appearance."

It adds: "The proposal to divide the units is based on the existing layout of the building and site.

"It reinstates the layout of the site prior to the C19 cutting of the midrail which was done to provide access between the two parts of the building.

You may also want to watch:

"This resubmission of this application for the change of use to two dwellings has arisen after a 6-month marketing scheme in which the property has failed to attract significant commercial interest."