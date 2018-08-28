Former headteacher releases second children’s book following debut success

A former Suffolk primary school headteacher has written a new children’s book following the success of his debut – The Animals of Blipp.

Children at Tollgate Primary School at The First Christmas on Blipp launch Picture: SUPPLIED BY KEVIN BULLOCK Children at Tollgate Primary School at The First Christmas on Blipp launch Picture: SUPPLIED BY KEVIN BULLOCK

Kevin Bullock, formerly head at Fordham Primary School in Cambridgeshire, published his first book last year with all profits from sales of the book going to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Mr Bullock, who lives at Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, has now released The First Christmas on Blipp, with illustrations from family friend Bella Proctor.

Both books are set to rhyme and are ideal for reluctant or struggling readers, and The Animals of Blipp received wide praise from teachers at schools in the area.

The First Christmas on Blipp was officially launched at Tollgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds today.

Copies of the book can be ordered from West Road Church on 01284 723737 or from The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.