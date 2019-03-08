Former Lakenheath man convicted of kicking partner

A 22-year-old man accused of assaulting his partner during a row at their Suffolk home will be sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Ben Diamond, formerly of Lakenheath, who had denied two offences of assaulting his partner Sarah McPherson causing her actual bodily harm.

He was cleared of an offence of assault relating to him allegedly grabbing her by the neck and lifting her off the ground but convicted of kicking her thigh.

Diamond was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Giving evidence Diamond, who now lives in Orkney, claimed Ms McPherson had been upset after he locked himself in the bathroom with her mobile phone.

When he came out after flushing the toilet he claimed she had punched him in the face because she thought he had done something to her phone.

Diamond accepted he had pushed Miss McPherson on the neck but denied grabbing her throat and lifting her off the ground.

He claimed he had kicked the bathroom door not realising she was behind it and it had hit her thigh.

It was alleged that during a row at their Lakenheath home on July 11 Diamond held Ms McPherson by the throat and lifted her off the floor and kicked her thigh.