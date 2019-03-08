E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Lakenheath man convicted of kicking partner

PUBLISHED: 19:30 04 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 22-year-old man accused of assaulting his partner during a row at their Suffolk home will be sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Ben Diamond, formerly of Lakenheath, who had denied two offences of assaulting his partner Sarah McPherson causing her actual bodily harm.

He was cleared of an offence of assault relating to him allegedly grabbing her by the neck and lifting her off the ground but convicted of kicking her thigh.

Diamond was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Giving evidence Diamond, who now lives in Orkney, claimed Ms McPherson had been upset after he locked himself in the bathroom with her mobile phone.

When he came out after flushing the toilet he claimed she had punched him in the face because she thought he had done something to her phone.

Diamond accepted he had pushed Miss McPherson on the neck but denied grabbing her throat and lifting her off the ground.

He claimed he had kicked the bathroom door not realising she was behind it and it had hit her thigh.

It was alleged that during a row at their Lakenheath home on July 11 Diamond held Ms McPherson by the throat and lifted her off the floor and kicked her thigh.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met Office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Police given stop and search powers after multiple stabbings in Clacton

Police officers have been given stop and search poewers in this area in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Speedway Podcast: Danny King & Ritchie Hawkins.... ‘Living the dream’....

Danny King and Ritchie Hawkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists