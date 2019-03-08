E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Lakenheath man denies assaulting partner

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A "bullying and controlling" man allegedly grabbed his partner round the throat and lifted her off the ground during a row at their Suffolk home, a court has heard.

Sarah McPherson recorded part of the incident on her mobile phone and when it was played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court she could be heard telling Benjamin Diamond: "Ben you are hurting me" and "I can't breathe."

Margin Mostafa, prosecuting, said the couple, who were living in Lakenheath, had an "up and down" relationship and Ms McPherson described Diamond as "bullying and controlling."

During a row in July last year Diamond allegedly pushed Ms McPherson against a wall before holding her by the throat and lifting her feet off the floor.

Diamond then allegedly threw her on the floor before threatening to harm himself with a knife.

He had then grabbed her phone and locked himself in the bathroom and when he came out Ms McPherson punched him in the face.

Diamond then allegedly threw her to the floor and kicked her hard on the right thigh.

Diamond, 22, formerly of Lakenheath but now living in Orkney, has denied two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.

