Ex-Suffolk police officer faces misconduct hearing after criminal conviction

19 October, 2020 - 07:30
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police will stage a hearing into the actions of a former officer guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Daniel Jackson has been told he faces a likely jail term for preparing fake drug wraps to present as evidence seized in a roadside search in March.

The 28-year-old admitted perverting the course of justice at Norwich Crown Court last month. He also pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office, in Newmarket, on October 20 last year, by failing to properly investigate suspects in respect of offences relating to drugs and cash.

Jackson, of Gorse Close, Lakenham, in Norwich, was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year.

He is due to be sentenced on November 23.

A special case hearing will take place at Suffolk Constabulary headquarters, on Tuesday, October 20.

Jackson’s conduct is alleged to have breached expected standards of professional behaviour.

