Former Suffolk police officer pleads guilty to perverting course of justice

PUBLISHED: 16:51 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 September 2020

A former police officer in Suffolk has pleaded guilty to two charges (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A former Suffolk police officer is facing a jail sentence after admitting preparing fake drug wraps with granulated sugar.

Daniel Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office in Newmarket on October 20, last year, while acting as a serving police officer at Suffolk Constabulary.

In the incident, Jackson had failed to properly investigate suspects in respect of offences relating to controlled substances and a large amount of cash.

He also admitted a second charge of perverting the course of justice on March 4 this year.

Jackson attended a police interview on April this year and was summonsed to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court last month for an initial hearing.

The charge states that Jackson, with intent to pervert the course of public justice, did an act which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice in that he prepared fake drug wraps with granulated sugar to evidence as wraps seized at the scene of a roadside drug search.

Jackson, of Gorse Close, Lakenham in Norwich, was tearful in the dock as he pleaded guilty to the two charges at Norwich Crown Court.

Lynne Shirley appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing and said that Jackson had no previous convictions.

Carolina Bracken, for Jackson, said that he was of previous good character.

While acknowledging that although custody was usually imposed, she said: “The question is whether this is one of the rare cases where a custodial sentence can be suspended.”

She asked for pre-sentence reports in the case to see if any sentence could be suspended.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the sentencing for reports until October 2, but warned Jackson that in cases like this custody was usually inevitable.

He told him: “This case clearly crosses the custody threshold.”

Jackson was bailed and told to return to the crown court for sentencing.

Judge Shaw told Jackson that although he was ordering pre-sentence reports he was not making any promises. After the case, Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that Jackson was a serving police officer at the time of the offences but had resigned from the force in July this year.

