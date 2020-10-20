Former Suffolk police officer found to have committed gross misconduct

A former Suffolk police officer who prepared fake drug wraps with granulated sugar would have been sacked had he not resigned, a misconduct hearing has found.

Daniel Jackson, 28, a former uniform patrol officer based at Mildenhall, previously admitted misconduct in a public office at Norwich Crown Court concerning a routine stop and search in Newmarket on October 20 last year.

Jackson failed to deal with the incident in accordance with force policy and procedures when he disposed of a small quantity of suspected drugs and failed to record the matter.

Jackson, who was an officer with three years’ service, also pleaded guilty in September to attempting to pervert the course of justice in that he prepared fake drug wraps with granulated sugar to evidence as wraps seized at the scene.

He was charged after concerns about the incident were reported by other officers to the Norfolk and Suffolk anti-corruption unit, who then carried out an internal investigation.

Jackson, of Gorse Close, Lakenham, Norwich, who resigned from the force in July this year, will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on November 23.

At his special case misconduct hearing held at Suffolk police headquarters in Martlesham on Tuesday, Chief Constable Steve Jupp found that Jackson had committed gross misconduct and had he still been a serving police officer, he would have been dismissed.

Jackson, who was not present at the hearing, was also placed on the police barred list, which means he can never be employed by any police force or other specified law enforcement bodies again.

Detective Superintendent Lynne Cross, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk professional standards department, said: “The highest level of personal and professional behaviour should be demonstrated by those serving with us to ensure the public have confidence in their police force.

“The behaviour of PC Jackson was found to have fallen below the high standards expected.

“Such behaviour undermines public confidence which is why it’s important these hearings are publicised, so communities are aware of action taken by the force when conduct falls short of the standards expected.”