A former Royal Hospital School pupil was one of the pallbearers at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Lieutenant General Sir James Hockenhull, who is Chief of Defence Intelligence, represented the Military Intelligence Corps at the service, held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Hockenhull said: "I was very proud to have been asked and relieved it went well. It's the first time I've marched since my Sandhurst training in 1986, all the marching I did at Royal Hospital School prepared me well.

"HRH Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh became Colonel in Chief of the Intelligence Corps in 1977.

"As the senior soldier in the Intelligence Corps, I was invited to act as pall-bearer in recognition of this special relationship. It was an honour and a privilege to play a small part in the ceremonial farewell to a remarkable man, who never stopped serving his country.”



