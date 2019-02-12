Woman treated after car crashes into garage

Emergency services were called to the scene in Fornham All Saints near Bury St Edmunds after a woman crashed her car into a garage.

A woman was treated by ambulance crews after the car she was driving collided into a garage.

The drama unfolded in Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds, following reports of a car colliding with a garage at just after 12pm.

The woman driving the vehicle, a Citroen Xsara Picasso, was treated at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said that the woman did not require transport to the hospital, following what police described as minor injuries.

Three fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall were called to the scene, along with ambulance crews. The ambulance service later called the police who also helped at the scene.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that the person involved in the accident had not been trapped in her car after it hit the building.

Fire and police crews later stood down at 12.28pm.