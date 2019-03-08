Safe forced open in daylight burglary
PUBLISHED: 17:23 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 19 June 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are investigating a burglary in which a safe was forced open and jewellery and cash were stolen.
The burglary happened in Barton Hill, Fornham St Martin on Tuesday, June 18 between the hours of 12.30pm and 4pm.
It is believed a side door was forced open to gain entry before the upstairs rooms were searched.
During the break-in, a safe was forced open, with items including jewellery, watches and an undisclosed amount of cash being stolen.
Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses, or information regarding any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area of Barton Hill, Thetford Road and Russell Baron Road during the same hours.
Those with information should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/35223/19 or contact DC Gavin Hughes via email.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through its website here.