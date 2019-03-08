Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Safe forced open in daylight burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:23 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 19 June 2019

Suffolk police are investigating a burglary in Barton Hill, Fornham St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are investigating a burglary in Barton Hill, Fornham St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police are investigating a burglary in which a safe was forced open and jewellery and cash were stolen.

The burglary happened in Barton Hill, Fornham St Martin on Tuesday, June 18 between the hours of 12.30pm and 4pm.

It is believed a side door was forced open to gain entry before the upstairs rooms were searched.

During the break-in, a safe was forced open, with items including jewellery, watches and an undisclosed amount of cash being stolen.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses, or information regarding any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area of Barton Hill, Thetford Road and Russell Baron Road during the same hours.

Those with information should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/35223/19 or contact DC Gavin Hughes via email.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through its website here.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

“Lessons learnt” from closure of council care company

Suffolk County Council's cabinet agreed to dissolve Sensing Change. Picture: ARCHANT

Safe forced open in daylight burglary

Suffolk police are investigating a burglary in Barton Hill, Fornham St Martin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Carl Marston’s parkrun tour: trip to Basildon before a Naked Bike Ride

The sun is out as runners congregate for the start of last Saturday's Basildon parkrun, Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘It was inevitable’ – Ipswich shoppers’ verdict on Argos closing

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists