Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visits historic Suffolk fort

Suffolk viewers of tonight's episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway were greeted with a familiar sight.

The pair's Sofawatch Sofa and host Fleur East rolled up at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe, where viewers were given the chance to win a Takeaway Getaway.

Viewers were given clues to find the sofa during the episode and urged to go and sit on the settee which was being streamed live on ITV1.

One person was said to have abandoned a hot bath to race to the fort, while another left work without telling their boss.

Those who found the sofa were given numbers to hold in front of the cameras, with number 99 picked as the lucky winner of a holiday.



